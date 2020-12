The program will give Small and Medium Businesses an opportunity to embrace the emerging technologies to augment their business capabilities. The 4-month program will award one SMB every month approx Rs 15 lakhs* worth of business and technology transformation benefits along with special promotion on CNBC-TV18.

Small and Medium Businesses have been the backbone of the Indian economy. While Covid-19 did hinder their streamlined work, it also made them appreciate the role of modern technology plays in growth and prosperity in this digital age, and how it can help them step into the future. Driving this similar thought ahead and aiming to help SMBs in this long run – CNBC-TV18, has joined hands with Microsoft to launch ‘SMB Utsav’. This contest is an opportunity of recognition for all the unsung heroes of the Indian economy to get business and technology offerings worth up to Rs 15 lakhs and bolster their growth in the new paradigm.

To know more about the event or nominate yourselves, click here.

*Terms & Conditions apply