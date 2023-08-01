Clix Capital secures $20 million loan, puts green energy sectors in the spotlight with new fund investment

In an interview with Startup Street, Rakesh Kaul, the Managing Director and CEO of Clix Capital, expressed their ongoing interest in investing in startups and MSMEs with robust business models.

Clix Capital, a tech-led NBFC, has signed a $20 million loan from Global Climate Partnership Fund (GCPF). GCFP is a Luxembourg-based public-private partnership fund that finances renewable energy and energy efficiency projects across several developing and emerging nations.

In an interview with Startup Street, Rakesh Kaul, the Managing Director and CEO of Clix Capital, expressed their ongoing interest in investing in startups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with robust business models.

Kaul said, “We are always on the lookout for investing in startups and MSMEs that have a sound business model. So, the companies that we are now going to focus on a lot more will be companies that are either focused on supplying to EV value chains, companies that are focused on waste management, and companies that are supplying to let us say, solar panel manufacturers. So, all the sectors, which are classified under green energy are the sectors that we are now going to double down on with this investment that you have found from the impact fund.”

The e-commerce industry is expected to generate almost seven lakh gig jobs in the second half of 2023 as companies gear up to fulfil consumer demands during the festive season sales. This is as per findings of a study conducted by Teamlease Services. The study says that this year's festive hiring is anticipated to witness a 25 percent increase in gig jobs compared to the same period last year. To talk about the findings of this report Balasubramanian A, Vice President and Business Head at Teamlease Services spoke to Startup Street.

A householder name in the Indian television market-Vu Televisions recently launched its 98' inch television in association with Amazon. Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain, CEO Devita Saraf said that the company's focus will remain on profitability. She also spoke about finding the right investors for future investments.