Chronicle raises $7.5 million in seed funding round from Square Peg and Accel

Chronicle, a firm that is building a modern format of presentations, on Tuesday announced that it raised $7.5 million from Accel as well as Square Peg in its seed funding round.

The funding round also saw participation from angel investors from Google, Meta, Apple, Slack, Superhuman, Stripe, OnDeck, Adobe, among others.

"The team is focused on building the best product experience for it’s early users over the next few months. This fundraise allows the team to build the core team and deliver a superior product experience," Chronicle said in a statement.

The startup was founded by Mayuresh Patole and Tejas Gawande and is aiming to make impactful, interactive presentations that are easy to create. "Creating presentations on Chronicle does not require hours of pixel-pushing and tweaking slides. It allows users to create their stories with ‘pre-designed blocks’. Chronicle delivers a dummy-proof creation experience - layouts are designed much like arranging widgets on one’s iPhone thus making it impossible to have a bad-looking Chronicle presentation," the company said in a statement.

The founders have spent the last decade helping thousands of people make presentations while working in product, growth, and management consulting roles, the statement added.

Patole, who is also the CEO at Chronicle, said that today, with the explosion of social media, remote work, and a plethora of modern design tools, the world is ready for a new way to tell stories. "I’m so excited to empower users to create visually captivating stories in seconds or minutes, not hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gawande said that social media has changed how people consume complex information. "Attention spans have reduced by 33 percent since 2000 and have given rise to shorter formats across almost everything we consume. Today, most audiences stop paying attention to the presentation at the 10-minute mark. Simply making tools that lead to faster creation of poorly designed slides with chart junk and bad information design further aggravates this issue," he said.

The company in the statement said that it wants to everyone to be able to share their story and be proud of the output they create and make storytelling a joyful experience.

Talking about the fundraise, Patole said, “We are thrilled to welcome seasoned investors, such as Accel and SquarePeg, as essential partners on our path to growth. Our early adopters can use Chronicle to create some of the best decks in just eight minutes instead of eight hours. Eventually, we see Chronicle as the best way to anchor any meeting or discussion, in-person, remote, or asynchronous.," he said.