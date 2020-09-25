Startup Chqbook launches 'Financial Control Center’ on mobile to empower 60 million small business owners Updated : September 25, 2020 12:37 PM IST With this launch, Chqbook aims to bring world-class financial services to a massive underserved segment. The three-year-old start-up already services over 300,000 customers across the top 25 cities The current account is powered by ICICI Bank and offers customers a lifetime zero-balance account Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.