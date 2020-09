Chiratae Ventures, a venture capital fund, has announced the launch of their 7th edition of its Innovator’s Program. This will include a 5-week foundational initiative for the final set of selected startups to support seed and early-stage founders. This will enable selected startups growth journey through mentorship, customer connects and access to capital, a Chiratae Ventures statement said.

Over the past six editions of the Innovators Program, Chiratae Ventures has partnered with 14 companies and includes some of the pioneering names in technology. This program also acts as the beachhead for the seed and early-stage investment practice at Chiratae Ventures. Since inception, Chiratae Ventures has invested over $125 million in 50 seed investments including companies such as Uniphore, NestAway, PlaySimple, Rentomojo, Unbxd and CloudCherry (acquired by Cisco). Collectively these companies have raised over $500 million and are valued at over $1 billion.

With the COVID impact, emergence of new business models and the push for digitisation, now is the time to champion such homegrown businesses, Chiratae Ventures added.

Commenting on the launch, Sudhir Sethi, founder and chairman, said, “The Indian startup ecosystem has witnessed steady growth over the past few years but with the ongoing pandemic, the entire ecosystem has been challenged to innovate & overcome. This has given us an opportunity to support stellar entrepreneurs and founders who are building and solving for real world challenges using technology. With our program in its 7th edition, we aim to discover more innovative ideas and partner in their journey to scale up.”

Over the 5-week program, each week will have a specific theme focused on the key investment sectors of Chiratae Ventures. The program will focus around the key aspects in the growth of startups including market analysis, team building and culture, technology, product, market entry and expansion as well as fundraising. The program will also host founder mentors, tech experts and industry evangelists to create a high-level learning and knowledge-sharing experience.

Through this program, selected startups will also gain access to both local and global markets via Chiratae’s corporate collaboration partners including Amazon AWS. In addition, the program will have leading global and Indian corporates as industry partners including Cisco, Sony Innovation Fund, Wipro Consumer Ventures, JSR Corporation (Japan). Additional partners will also be announced in due course.

Karan Mohla, partner & head of consumer technology, said, “We understand the importance and role of community building and the support systems in the growth of startups. With the Innovators Program, we aim to create a long-lasting and engaged community of founders where shared learning can be fostered. Our endeavor is to build this platform which goes beyond the duration of this cohort.”