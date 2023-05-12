Chiratae Growth Fund to invest in Series C and further rounds, says Chairman Sudhir Sethi

Homegrown venture capital fund Chiratae Ventures has concluded the fundraising for its first Chiratae Growth Fund of Rs 1,001 crores. The fund was oversubscribed by 34 percent.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sudhir Sethi, Founder & Chairman of Chiratae Ventures said the fund will invest in the growth rounds of technology startups raising Series C and beyond rounds both from its portfolio and outside, and will be sector-agnostic.

Across its 6 funds, Chiratae Funds collectively manages $1.1 billion in assets under management (AUM) and has made over 130 investments so far.

Also, as tech valuations tumble globally, India's most-valued startups are becoming targets for valuation markdowns ---Pine Labs and PharmEasy being the latest.

Neuberger Berman today slashed the valuation of fintech major Pine Labs to about $3 billion from $5 billion earlier. This also comes at a time when Pine Labs is working towards a public offer.

For online pharmacy unicorn — PharmEasy — the New York-based investment firm has cut the valuation to $4.4 billion from $5.6 billion. Akhil Vishwanath gets a report on the rationale behind these cuts.