Exclusive: Homegrown short video app Chingari raises seed funding of $1.3 million

Homegrown short video sharing app Chingari has raised funding of USD 1.3 million in a seed round. The round was led by a clutch of investors including AngelList India, Utsav Somani’s iSeed, Village Global, LogX Ventures, and Jasminder Singh Gulati of NowFloats.

This fund will be primarily used to hire more talent to accelerate product development, ramp up the platform’s reach and consumer engagement.

"We’re delighted that investors saw the immense potential in our vision and chose to join the Chingari journey," said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO, Chingari App, said.

"Sumit and team Chingari have shown how to ship product features at a pace that I have not come across before," said Utsav Somani, Partner, AngelList India, said. "They have their ears to the ground, listening to users and are engaging with them on all channels to translate that into the best short video content experience for Bharat’s demanding users."

Recently, Chingari was a part of the 24 Indian apps that got selected by the government as part of an innovation challenge it had launched to boost domestic apps, especially in the sectors where several Chinese apps have been banned.

"While Chingari has grown at breakneck speed, it also suggests that India always had the abilities to build our own," Jasminder Singh Gulati, Founder, NowFloats said.

"With Chingari winning the Atma Nirbhar App Innovation Challenge, we have reached a tipping point in the adoption of homemade products. For Bharat by Bharat, was delayed initially, but won't be denied anymore," he added.

Chingari CEO Ghosh said the company is in talks with music labels for licensing music licensing and reaching out to celebrities to get them onboard on the platform.