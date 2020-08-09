Startup Exclusive: Homegrown short video app Chingari raises seed funding of $1.3 million Updated : August 09, 2020 01:26 PM IST Homegrown short video sharing app Chingari has raised funding of USD 1.3 million in a seed round. The round was led by a clutch of investors including AngelList India, Utsav Somani’s iSeed, Village Global, LogX Ventures, and Jasminder Singh Gulati of NowFloats. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply