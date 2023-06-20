Chingari cuts 20 percent of its workforce to get more productive and profitable

India's TikTok alternative Chingari trims 20 percent of its workforce to turn profitable. 50 people across departments including engineering, marketing, customer support and product have been sacked.

Homegrown TikTok alternative Chingari has trimmed 20 percent of its workforce as a part of the organisational restructuring. The layoffs have impacted around 50 people of its team of 250 employees and has happened across departments including engineering, marketing, customer support and product, among others.

The company confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that the decision to cut the workforce was to boost long-term productivity and profitability.

"We deeply regret the need for these workforce reductions of 20% as a part of Chingari's organisational restructuring. These were one of the toughest decisions for our management and we understand the impact they have on our employees. We are appreciative of their contributions and commitment to Chingari," a Chingari spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

"Our priorities continue to be streamlining processes, boosting productivity, and matching resources to our long-term growth goals," the statement added.

The layoffs in the company were first reported by Inc42.

"I got to know about this through the HR in the evening yesterday. There was no communication or mail from the top leadership. All it was a verbal communication from HR," one of the affected employees told CNBC-TV18 on the condition of maintaining anonymity.

The development comes months after the short video app raised an undisclosed equity investment from L1 blockchain company Aptos Labs for global hiring and expansion plans. The startup’s co-founder Aditya Kothari quit the company in May this year.

Chingari has offered the affected employees a two-month salary as severance pay to compensate them for the uncertain job loss. In addition, it has extended its health insurance for an additional three months, the spokesperson claimed.

The company was launched in 2018, after the popular video app, TikTok was banned in India. The move also comes at a time when cryptocurrency and short-video apps are struggling for survival. Chingari’s competitors in the space including Moj's parent company, Mohalla Tech, had laid off about 115 people after closing its fantasy gaming vertical.

Meanwhile, Josh's parent company, VerSe Innovation, laid off 150 people while announcing company-wide pay cuts for employees earning more than Rs 10 lakh per year.