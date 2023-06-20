CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsChingari cuts 20 percent of its workforce to get more productive and profitable

Chingari cuts 20 percent of its workforce to get more productive and profitable

Chingari cuts 20 percent of its workforce to get more productive and profitable
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Aishwarya Anand  Jun 20, 2023 5:30:58 PM IST (Published)

India's TikTok alternative Chingari trims 20 percent of its workforce to turn profitable. 50 people across departments including engineering, marketing, customer support and product have been sacked.

Homegrown TikTok alternative Chingari has trimmed 20 percent of its workforce as a part of the organisational restructuring. The layoffs have impacted around 50 people of its team of 250 employees and has happened across departments including engineering, marketing, customer support and product, among others.

The company confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that the decision to cut the workforce was to boost long-term productivity and profitability.
"We deeply regret the need for these workforce reductions of 20% as a part of Chingari's organisational restructuring. These were one of the toughest decisions for our management and we understand the impact they have on our employees. We are appreciative of their contributions and commitment to Chingari," a Chingari spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X