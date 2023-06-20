Chingari cuts 20 percent of its workforce to get more productive and profitable

India's TikTok alternative Chingari trims 20 percent of its workforce to turn profitable. 50 people across departments including engineering, marketing, customer support and product have been sacked.

Homegrown TikTok alternative Chingari has trimmed 20 percent of its workforce as a part of the organisational restructuring. The layoffs have impacted around 50 people of its team of 250 employees and has happened across departments including engineering, marketing, customer support and product, among others.

The company confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that the decision to cut the workforce was to boost long-term productivity and profitability.

"We deeply regret the need for these workforce reductions of 20% as a part of Chingari's organisational restructuring. These were one of the toughest decisions for our management and we understand the impact they have on our employees. We are appreciative of their contributions and commitment to Chingari," a Chingari spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.