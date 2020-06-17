Business Chinese funding in Indian startups slows amid pandemic, FDI rule change; border tensions a concern Updated : June 17, 2020 09:15 PM IST The trend reflects a slower pace of funding from Chinese investors, a very important source of capital for Indian startups. The funding has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis as well as the change in the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy for Chinese capital into the country announced in April. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply