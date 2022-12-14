Homestartup news

Chennai based health-tech startup raises an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding

Chennai based health-tech startup raises an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 14, 2022 6:01:31 PM IST (Published)

Blod has partnered with several hospitals and blood banks across Chennai while focusing on the haematology department. It said in a statement that it has just introduced the beta version of its flagship product, Blod+, as the first step to meeting hospitals' haematology needs.

Blod.in, a health-tech startup based in Chennai, announced on Wednesday that it has secured an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding. The deal was facilitated by Tamilpreneur. Prabhu Rangarajan (Co-Founder of M2P Fintech), Mohan K (Co-Founder/CEO of IppoPay), Vijay Pravin (Co-Founder/CEO of bitsCrunch), Ashok Vardharajan (CTO of bitsCrunch), Savitha Ramasamy (Senior Scientist, Institute for Infocomm Research, A*Star), Karthick Sivaram (Co-Founder Backspace Tech), Mohammed Farouk (Vice-President at Rela Institute), and Bhopan Krishnan (Founder of Outline Systems) have also invested in the startup.

Recommended Articles

View All

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read


Blod has partnered with several hospitals and blood banks across Chennai while focusing on the haematology department. It said in a statement that it has just introduced the beta version of its flagship product, Blod+, as the first step to meeting hospitals' haematology needs.
Blod also said that it plans to scale up and invest in infrastructure, expansions, and technology stacks with the capital raised. 
Also Read: Virtual Reality ed-tech startup iXRLabs raises $800,000 seed investment
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Health startupStartup funding

Next Article

RBI governor to fintechs: Pay close attention to governance, data protection