Chennai based health-tech startup raises an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding

Blod.in, a health-tech startup based in Chennai, announced on Wednesday that it has secured an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding. The deal was facilitated by Tamilpreneur. Prabhu Rangarajan (Co-Founder of M2P Fintech), Mohan K (Co-Founder/CEO of IppoPay), Vijay Pravin (Co-Founder/CEO of bitsCrunch), Ashok Vardharajan (CTO of bitsCrunch), Savitha Ramasamy (Senior Scientist, Institute for Infocomm Research, A*Star), Karthick Sivaram (Co-Founder Backspace Tech), Mohammed Farouk (Vice-President at Rela Institute), and Bhopan Krishnan (Founder of Outline Systems) have also invested in the startup.

Blod has partnered with several hospitals and blood banks across Chennai while focusing on the haematology department. It said in a statement that it has just introduced the beta version of its flagship product, Blod+, as the first step to meeting hospitals' haematology needs.