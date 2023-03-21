homestartup NewsCharge+Zone raises $54 million in Series A1 funding round – aims for 6x growth over next four years
startup | Mar 21, 2023 9:38 PM IST

Charge+Zone raises $54 million in Series A1 funding round – aims for 6x growth over next four years

By Shruti Mishra  Mar 21, 2023 9:38 PM IST (Published)
Mini

EV charging company, Charge+Zone has raised $54 million in equity and debt to expand the high speed charging network in the country.

EV charging company, Charge+Zone has raised $54 million in equity and debt to expand the high-speed charging network in the country. The Series A1 round was led by Blueorchard Finance, a member of the Schroders Group and a leading global impact investment management firm along with existing and new institutional investors.

Recommended Articles

View All

Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables

Mar 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India

Mar 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO of the company said they will cross $10 million in topline by FY23 and are aiming for 6x growth over the next four years.
He added that the entire fundraise will be utilised for the capex of building high-speed charging stations for a fleet of electric buses and cars.
“The outlay of this funding is primarily towards creating high-speed charging hubs for the fleet of electric buses and electric cars. Roughly 30 percent of the fundraising will go towards highway EV charging infra. So the allocation of fundraising is primarily towards capex of building high-speed charging stations,” Hariyani said.
Also Read: FAME scheme: Centre to take a call on action against Hero Electric and Okinawa soon
Also, Ride sharing company Rapido has been facing consumer complaints and regulatory bottlenecks in Maharashtra, Delhi and Bengaluru. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder of the company spoke about the company’s key asks from the various state governments.
Moreover, on special series called Unicorn Health, CNBC-TV18’s Akhil Vishwanath gets a report card on Indian startups in the SaaS space.
Watch video for more.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags