Charge+Zone raises $54 million in Series A1 funding round – aims for 6x growth over next four years

EV charging company, Charge+Zone has raised $54 million in equity and debt to expand the high-speed charging network in the country. The Series A1 round was led by Blueorchard Finance, a member of the Schroders Group and a leading global impact investment management firm along with existing and new institutional investors.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO of the company said they will cross $10 million in topline by FY23 and are aiming for 6x growth over the next four years.

He added that the entire fundraise will be utilised for the capex of building high-speed charging stations for a fleet of electric buses and cars.

“The outlay of this funding is primarily towards creating high-speed charging hubs for the fleet of electric buses and electric cars. Roughly 30 percent of the fundraising will go towards highway EV charging infra. So the allocation of fundraising is primarily towards capex of building high-speed charging stations,” Hariyani said.

Also, Ride sharing company Rapido has been facing consumer complaints and regulatory bottlenecks in Maharashtra, Delhi and Bengaluru. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder of the company spoke about the company’s key asks from the various state governments.

Moreover, on special series called Unicorn Health, CNBC-TV18’s Akhil Vishwanath gets a report card on Indian startups in the SaaS space.

