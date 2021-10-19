CFOs in demand on startup street amidst fundraising and IPOs

It is not just tech hiring that is heating up in the startup space right now. As funding zooms and as many startups prepare for their IPOs, hiring of Chief financial officers and heads of finance is also a hot trend in the sector.

According to specialist staffing firm Xpheno, there are currently nearly 100 open positions for CFOs and heads of finance in the startup world, and many of the CFO onboardings in IPO-bound companies took place only since 2020. According to executive search firm Transearch, there has been a 25-30 percent jump in the salaries being offered to CFOs by startups this year compared to the previous years, especially among unicorns.

Data from Xpheno, which studied 25 IPO-bound companies shows that 12 onboarded their CFOs only in 2020 or 2021. For example, Ixigo onboarded its CFO in May this year ahead of filing its DRHP. Mobikwik also hired its CFO earlier this year and is set to hit the public markets soon. As the pipeline of companies looking to go public grows, the demand for CFOs and heads of finance is only expected to grow, according to Kamal Karanth, cofounder of Xpheno.

While we are seeing startups rolling out the red carpet for tech talent, and offering them all kinds of incentives, there is also a hike in salaries for CFOs compared to the previous years.

"The average salary of CFOs among unicorns is now between Rs 2 crore -3 crore (cash component ), plus stock," said Ashish Sanganeria, senior partner at Transearch. "This is a 25-30 percent increase over the last few years," he added.

Industry experts said that many startups hire for senior finance roles after they have raised large funding.

Xpheno's study of 80 companies that received their Series A funding in 2021 with ticket sizes exceeding $5 million in disclosed value, shows only 25 of them have full-time CFOs or equivalent, with 75 percent of these onboarding or elevations done in 2020 and 2021.

"The remaining two-thirds of this high growth cohort would be deploying their capital and lining up for further investments in the current buoyancy. They will soon be seen on the lookout for full-time CFOs and Heads of Finance," Karanth said.

Many startups are now looking for CFOs who have had earlier IPO experience given that many are eyeing an IPO in the next few years, according to Sanganeria.

Apart from tech and finance, the other roles in high demand in startups include that of a chief human resources officer (CHRO) and head of design, Sanganeria added.