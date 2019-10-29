Business
CCI launches probe into MakeMyTrip for abuse of dominance, rules Oyo is not dominant player
Updated : October 29, 2019 07:23 PM IST
Oyo said CCI gas cleared of all allegations on market dominance and predatory pricing
CCI recognises OYO is a hotel chain and not an OTA (Online Travel Agent), according to Oyo
CII has dismissed FHRAI complaints against OYO on price parity, predatory pricing, charging of commissions, misrepresentation of information and hotel service fee levies
