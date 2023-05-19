India eases angel tax norms for startups raising funds

The phrase ‘angel tax’ is essentially used to describe the tax that must be paid on the funds raised by unlisted companies through the issuance of shares in off-market transactions, if they exceed the fair market value of the company.
The government on Friday announced proposed changes to the tax regulations pertaining to angel investors. The tax department released a statement outlining its plan to expand the valuation methods used for calculating investment value and revising the tax requirements for angel investors.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) proposed amendments to Rule 11UA regarding the valuation of shares for the purpose of section 56(2)(viib) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. These changes aim to address concerns surrounding the applicability of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on shares issued to non-residents.
Currently, Rule 11UA prescribes two valuation methods, namely Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) and Net Asset Value (NAV), for resident investors. The government intends to include five additional valuation methods specifically for non-resident investors, in addition to the existing DCF and NAV methods.
According to the statement, if a company receives consideration for issuing shares from a non-resident entity notified by the Central Government, the price of the equity shares corresponding to such consideration may be considered as the Fair Market Value (FMV) of the shares. However, this is subject to two conditions: first, the consideration from the FMV should not exceed the total consideration received from the notified entity, and second, the company must receive the consideration from the notified entity within ninety days from the date of issuing the shares that are being valued.
