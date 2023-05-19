English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsIndia eases angel tax norms for startups raising funds

India eases angel tax norms for startups raising funds

India eases angel tax norms for startups raising funds
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 8:58:33 AM IST (Updated)

The phrase ‘angel tax’ is essentially used to describe the tax that must be paid on the funds raised by unlisted companies through the issuance of shares in off-market transactions, if they exceed the fair market value of the company.

The government on Friday announced proposed changes to the tax regulations pertaining to angel investors. The tax department released a statement outlining its plan to expand the valuation methods used for calculating investment value and revising the tax requirements for angel investors.

The phrase ‘angel tax’ is essentially used to describe the tax that must be paid on the funds raised by unlisted companies through the issuance of shares in off-market transactions, if they exceed the fair market value of the company.


The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) proposed amendments to Rule 11UA regarding the valuation of shares for the purpose of section 56(2)(viib) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. These changes aim to address concerns surrounding the applicability of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on shares issued to non-residents.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X