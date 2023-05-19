India eases angel tax norms for startups raising funds

The phrase ‘angel tax’ is essentially used to describe the tax that must be paid on the funds raised by unlisted companies through the issuance of shares in off-market transactions, if they exceed the fair market value of the company.

The government on Friday announced proposed changes to the tax regulations pertaining to angel investors. The tax department released a statement outlining its plan to expand the valuation methods used for calculating investment value and revising the tax requirements for angel investors.

The phrase ‘angel tax’ is essentially used to describe the tax that must be paid on the funds raised by unlisted companies through the issuance of shares in off-market transactions, if they exceed the fair market value of the company.