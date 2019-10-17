#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty trade flat; metal stocks lose shine
Global shares lose steam on weak US retail sales, Brexit in focus
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Startup
Startup

Cars24 raises $100 million in Series D funding

Updated : October 17, 2019 10:52 AM IST

Cars24, endorsed by former captain of Indian Cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has 10,000 channel partners and intends to double this number in the next two years.
Earlier this year, Cars24 launched a franchise business model and diversified into the consumer lending business earlier this year.
Cars24 raises $100 million in Series D funding
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Haryana assembly polls 2019: 1,169 candidates in fray for 90 seats

Haryana assembly polls 2019: 1,169 candidates in fray for 90 seats

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV