Cars24 raises $100 million in Series D funding
Updated : October 17, 2019 10:52 AM IST
Cars24, endorsed by former captain of Indian Cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has 10,000 channel partners and intends to double this number in the next two years.
Earlier this year, Cars24 launched a franchise business model and diversified into the consumer lending business earlier this year.
