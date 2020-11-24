Startup CARS24 enters unicorn club, raises $200 million in Series E led by DST Global Updated : November 24, 2020 04:12 PM IST CARS24 claims that in less than 6 months of operations, the company has already transacted over 3,000 two-wheelers. The company also acquired an NBFC license last year for its financing business and is now providing quick and easy loan plans with 2-hour disbursals. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.