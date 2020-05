The threat of contracting coronavirus in public transport or in app-based taxis has led to many choosing to discontinue shared mobility, at least for a long enough time. The trend, ostensibly, should shift towards personal mobility.

A Pune-based start-up, however, would argue otherwise.

sRide, a carpooling app, with a user base of over 2 million and about 60% active ones, says that carpooling is a safe option from the perspective of office-goers who want to return to work but are too apprehensive to use public transport and don't have their own vehicle.

sRide is working with IT giants such as Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Cognizant, Virtusa and Capgemini to help staff commute to the office, now that the government has eased restrictions on private offices and allowed them to operate under certain riders, with a reduced staff of up to 33%.

According to Lakshna Jha, Founder and CEO of sRide, as many as 60% employees at some of the firms choose to carpool as their daily method of commute.

Tech firm Capgemini's Mumbai office has a registration rate of 70% with sRide, while its other offices in Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru see about 50% participation, according to sRide.

sRide lets users put up spare car space on a fixed route up for carpooling, as well as riders to sign on and share a ride.

"We have sustainable partnerships with these companies where they promote carpooling and encourage employees to use sRide," Jha told CNBC-TV18.

"It is an effective solution for companies which cannot produce to provide their own transportation to staff members because it is an added cost at this time," she explained, adding that 70-75% users of the app are repeat riders who travel with people they know and whose histories they are familiar with, unlike in the case of an app-based taxi service like Ola or Uber.

Since sRide is not a commercial cab aggregator or fleet operator, the app is not governed by the government's Motor Vehicle (Amendments) Act of 2019 which now regulates cab aggregators.

In a post-COVID environment when businesses attain steam once again, carpooling will emerge as a big trend, Jha said, as users will prefer to travel with a trusted network of people.

To enhance the safety of the app, sRide has introduced safety features such as a COVID-19 related health assessment and displays a red or a green status next to a user's profile based on their responses.

However, the app does not stop users exhibiting symptoms or riders from taking or posting such rides. Currently, it is also not limiting the number of people who can share a ride, although state government rules in many areas have mandated that no more than two persons can travel in a four-wheeler at the same time.

sRide will also share users' Arogya Setu status on the app to "build more confidence and trust in each ride".

Automakers are betting on consumer sentiment shifting towards personal mobility in the post-COVID scenario to trigger demand for passenger vehicles in the medium term.