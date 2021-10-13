CarDekho turns unicorn with $250 million fundraise

Car search platform CarDekho has announced a $250 million round of funding that included $200 million Series E equity and $50 million debt in its pre-IPO round. With the latest fundraising, CarDekho joins the unicorn club with a valuation of $1.2 billion. The funding round was led by LeapFrog Investments, a global impact investor focused on financial services and healthcare access.

It is the largest fundraise by CarDekho and the company said the proceeds will be used to accelerate CarDekho’s growth in the Used Car transactions, financial services and insurance businesses, and to build product and technology functions, increase brand awareness, and expand into new markets. CarDekho team is currently present in India, Indonesia and the Philippines and aims to use the funds to expand internationally. The company’s auto and non-auto products are currently used in more than 30 countries globally.

CarDekho currently buys cars from customers in more than 100 markets and has a catalogue of 3,000+ certified pre-owned cars for online purchase. The company will be expanding its Used Car retail transactions business geographically and is set to increase its catalogue to 10,000 cars in the near future.

The company plans to expand across India with retail hubs that will focus on both used car buying and certified pre-owned car retail transactions with customers.

Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO CarDekho said, “CarDekho, from being a car research portal, has evolved to become a complete ecosystem for car buying, lifecycle management and selling. We are committed to empowering our customers and providing them with a convenient and hassle-free experience. The new fundraiser will help us expand our Used Car transactions and Financial services businesses. The trust and conviction of our investors will help us to accelerate our growth plans whilst we provide our customers with an experience that will continue to re-define car buying and selling.”

Other new investors who participated included US-based Canyon Partners, Mirae Asset, Franklin Templeton and Harbor Spring Capital. CarDekho’s existing investors Sequoia Capital India and Sunley House invested further, reaffirming their confidence in the company. Sequoia Capital India was one of the early investors in CarDekho having led the Series A round in 2013 and Series C round in 2018.

CarDekho said its digital platforms, ‘New Auto’, and its financial services businesses are already profitable and its insurance business, InsuranceDekho.com, has crossed the breakeven point.

CarDekho works with 3,500+ new auto dealers and 4,000+ used car dealers, homegrown traders and entrepreneurs. It collaborates with 14+ financial institutions and 40+ insurance companies to facilitate used car finance and insurance thereby providing a seamless experience to both used car buyers and sellers.

Stewart Langdon, Partner and Co-Head of South Asian Investments, LeapFrog Investments, said, “Amit and the team have done an outstanding job in building the leading digital platform in India’s auto-tech market. We expect the business to continue on its rapid growth trajectory thanks to the calibre of the team and the extraordinary tailwinds which this segment now enjoys from increasing formalisation, digitisation and transparency. CarDekho is an outstanding platform for large scale social impact, already making vehicles more accessible, affordable and trustworthy for over three million emerging consumers. Improving access to mobility in this way will help to drive development in other key areas, such as healthcare and education.”

Numis and Credit Suisse acted as the financial advisors to CarDekho.​

CarDekho Group, headquartered in Jaipur, was founded in 2008 and has footprints in India and South-East Asia. The group currently operates various Indian auto portals such as CarDekho.com, Gaadi.com, ZigWheels.com, BikeDekho.com, PowerDrift.com and more. CarDekho Gaadi has a presence in 100+ markets across India where customers can sell their used cars. CarDekho currently has 3000+ certified pre-owned cars for customers to buy from its portal.

The company expanded its presence in Indonesia under the brand name OTO and has quickly become the number one auto portal in the country. It also acquired the Philippines operations of Carmudi thereby expanding its operations to two Southeast Asian countries. CarDekho has raised funding from marquee investors including Sequoia Capital India, Hillhouse Capital, Ping An, Sunley House, CapitalG (formerly known as Google Capital), HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Times Internet, Trifecta, Ratan Tata, Times Internet Limited, Kreatif Media Karya and Dentsu.