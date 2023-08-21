This is how conversations with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala catapulted Caratlane's growth

“There could not be a better home for Caratlane than Titan,” said founder Mithun Sacheti, who sold his 27 percent stake in the brand to Titan for Rs 4,621 crore, valuing the jewellery platform at Rs 17,000 crore.

The company was founded in 2008 by Sacheti alongside Srinivasa Gopalan. Embedded in his journey is his family’s connection to Mumbai’s renowned jewellery establishment, the Jaipur Gems. In 2016, he scored Tata Group’s entry as a shareholder.

And this strategic manoeuvre followed a transaction where Titan acquired a 62 percent stake from New York-based investment giant Tiger Global valuing the startup at Rs 536 crore. Between 2016 and 2019, Titan bought more shares, taking its total stake to a little over 72 percent, mainly through the secondary purchase from Tiger Global, the only venture investor in Caratlane.

In 2018, after dinner with the late, legendary Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Sacheti decided to buy out his co-founder Gopalan and then doubled down on his business — a move that helped Caratlane grow exponentially.

“He had this strong view that loss-making businesses like us don't deserve the value that we were getting,” Sacheti told CNBC-TV18, recalling his first meeting with the late investor, saying that Jhunjhunwala was not happy with him for building a loss-making business. But that relationship evolved eventually.

In 2018, Caratlane raised Rs 100 crore from Titan, but Sacheti was not happy with the value. He then went to Jhunjhunwala for guidance, who was, at the time, in the company of Ramesh Damani, Raamdeo Agrawal and Utpal Sheth, among others.

“And all, all of them spoke about compounding and what is the right way to compound, and while they were speaking about these things and not directly to me, I took that to heart. I realised that my biggest gap was that I obsess too much about my P&L and I've had a very low obsession with my cash flow,” Sacheti added.

He believes that this was the turning point in Caratlane’s trajectory — reworking the company’s cash flow situation and not depending on venture capital to keep funding them.

“The buzzword of cash flow caught on to me at that point. The P&L is just a report card and everything is just on the basis of cash. We opened 20 stores a year because that's all the cash we had. And last time we opened 80 because we had that much more cash coming,” he said.

Caratlane, which started off as a purely online business, currently has over 200 stores across India. It earned over Rs 650 crores in the last quarter.

How was the company able to achieve all of that? “Cash became king for us and cash led to profitability, but all of this started with those conversations (with Jhunjhunwala),” Sacheti said.