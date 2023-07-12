Capfort Ventures sets up Rs 200 crore fund to back 40 impact startups in India

Spearheaded by Abhimanyu Bisht (former CEO of Venture Catalysts) and Kavit Sutariya (founder of Hiraco Ventures), the fund aims to invest in startups across DeepTech, CleanTech, B2B Tech, Logistics, HealthTech and other impact-oriented sectors.

CapFort Ventures has launched a Rs 200 crore India-focused technology fund with a plan to invest in over 40 startups over the next two years. The fund, which expects a final close by the end of 2023, has a greenshoe option of Rs 100 crore in case of additional interest from investors.

The micro venture capital fund will focus on pre-Series A startups with valuations of less than Rs 100 crore. The check size will range from Rs 2 crores to Rs 6 crores, with the average being Rs 3–3.5 crores.

Spearheaded by Abhimanyu Bisht (former CEO of Venture Catalysts) and Kavit Sutariya (founder of Hiraco Ventures), the fund aims to invest in startups across DeepTech, CleanTech, B2B Tech, Logistics, HealthTech and other impact-oriented sectors.