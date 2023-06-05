BYJU’S to launch Aakash Education IPO in mid 2024

Edtech major BYJU’S on June 5 announced that it will launch the IPO of its subsidiary Aakash Education Services Limited (AESL) mid next year, confirming CNBC-TV18 newsbreak.

Edtech giant BYJU’s on June 5 announced that its board has given approval to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary Aakash Education Services Limited (AESL) mid next year, confirming CNBC-TV18 newsbreak.

A BYJU'S insider had earlier in April told CNBC-TV18 that Aakash Educational Services would hit public markets in the next 12 months. The firm has said the appointment of merchant bankers for the IPO would be announced later. The listing will provide a significant capital infusion to bolster Aakash's infrastructure and broaden its reach, it added.

When CNBC-TV18 reached out to BYJU’s for a comment on the offer size, the company refused to comment and said it would share the details once the bankers are finalised.

The members on BYJU’s board include founder and CEO Byju Raveendran, co-founders Riju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath, Deeptha AR, GV Ravishankar (Sequoia Capital India), Vivian Wu (Chan Zuckerberg Initiative) and Russel Andrew Dreisenstock (Prosus) as of financial year 2020-21.

The source cited above had said the edtech giant was confident of the prospects, “Not worried about the environment for Aakash IPO as it is a market leader and has proven credentials. We are seeing 55 percent YoY growth and have seen 3X growth in margins, revenue and profit,” the person privy to the development said.

In today’s official announcement, BYJU’s further announced that Aakash has clocked a three-fold increase in revenue in the last two years. AESL’s revenue is on track to reach Rs 4,000 crore with an operating profit or EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of Rs 900 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal, the edtech giant claimed.

BYJU'S acquired Aakash Educational Services in April 2020 for nearly $1 billion in a cash and stock deal. Aakash is the market leader in test preparation in India. The acquisition sought to expand BYJU'S presence in the test preparation market and provide a wider range of services to students. Akash currently has over 325 centres serving more than 400,000 students across the country.

However, the market is not as confident. An investor who did not want to be named, told CNBC-TV18 earlier that “the word on the street is that there is a lack of credibility.”

According to a November 2022 Bloomberg report, BYJU’S was looking to raise a billion dollars when it takes Akash public, valuing the firm at $3.5 billion to $4 billion.

CNBC-TV18 has also learnt that the parent company Think & Learn could list in India or abroad, but that IPO will only be planned after Aakash goes public and not before FY25.

A BYJU’s spokesperson told CNBC-TV18, “In keeping with our commitment to transparency, we can tell you that we are actively working on taking Aakash public. We believe that the listing will not only offer an opportunity for investors to participate in the growth story of Aakash and BYJU'S but will also score a big win for India’s education ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Bloomberg last week reported that creditors to Byju’s have pulled out of negotiations with the company to recast a $1.2 billion loan, posing a new setback to the beleaguered tech firm.

The talks were called off after the creditors moved a Delaware court , accusing the firm of hiding $500 million of funds raised. Lenders can now sell the term loan B securities of the firm as the restraint that came as part of the negotiations is lifted.

However, prior to this, on May 19, BYJU's had denied the allegations and asserted that it did not violate any part of the agreement with the lenders and fulfilled its payment obligations.

In a statement to CNBC-TV18, "As BYJU’S Alpha is a non-operative entity, the funds were transferred to other operative entities for growth and expansion in its global operations. BYJU'S entered into the Term Loan B agreement with the clear intention of utilising the raised funds to drive growth and expansion in its global operations and is free to transfer and use the funds as necessary,"