BYJU’S to launch Aakash Education IPO in mid 2024

Edtech major BYJU’S on June 5 announced that it will launch the IPO of its subsidiary Aakash Education Services Limited (AESL) mid next year, confirming CNBC-TV18 newsbreak.

Edtech giant BYJU’s on June 5 announced that its board has given approval to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary Aakash Education Services Limited (AESL) mid next year, confirming CNBC-TV18 newsbreak.

A BYJU'S insider had earlier in April told CNBC-TV18 that Aakash Educational Services would hit public markets in the next 12 months. The firm has said the appointment of merchant bankers for the IPO would be announced later. The listing will provide a significant capital infusion to bolster Aakash's infrastructure and broaden its reach, it added.

When CNBC-TV18 reached out to BYJU’s for a comment on the offer size, the company refused to comment and said it would share the details once the bankers are finalised.