BYJU’S to boost hybrid tuition biz with $200-mn infusion over next 2 years

BYJU'S will be pumping $200 million over the next two years to expand and build its hybrid tuition business, a senior company official said on Thursday. The firm's Tuition Centre is a programme for students that brings together the best of offline and online learning experiences, the company said, taking a shift from its online-only model since November last year.

The firm, valued at $22 billion, in March raised $800 million (about Rs 6,000 crore) in a funding round participated by funds like Sumeru Ventures, Vitruvian Partners and BlackRock participated in the funding.

“We have USD 200 million to invest over the next two years for use in exponential expansion of the 'Tuition Centre’ model. We have now 100 centres in 23 cities but by December we will have 500 centres across 190 cities. The next year's expansion plan is not yet frozen," Head of BYJU'S Tuition Centres, Himanshu Bajaj said.

Bajaj said Bengal remains in the top three markets for the company and soon will be expanding in the smaller towns of the state by December. We will have 20 centres across Bengal by December 2022 from five centres now, of which 10 will be outside Kolkata, he said.

Bajaj, who worked with management consultancy firm Kearney, leading its consumer and retail practice across Asia-Pacific and other management roles, said he aims to enrol some 2.5-3 lakh students in the hybrid tuition model in near distant future. Without disclosing revenue targets, Bajaj said the model focuses on all boards of education for students between grades 4-10 and monthly fees range between Rs 3,500-4,000 per month.