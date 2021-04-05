  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup

BYJU’S to acquire Aakash Educational Services through a strategic merger

Updated : April 05, 2021 05:19 PM IST

This partnership aims to create greater value for the student community by combining Aakash’s pedagogy expertise in the test-prep segment with BYJU’S content and tech capabilities.
With over 33 years of experience, Aakash has built a learning ecosystem that has helped millions of young aspirants get into the country's best institutions.
Launched in 2015, BYJU’S offers personalised learning programs for school students in India.
Published : April 05, 2021 03:56 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement