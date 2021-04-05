BYJU’S to acquire Aakash Educational Services through a strategic merger Updated : April 05, 2021 05:19 PM IST This partnership aims to create greater value for the student community by combining Aakash’s pedagogy expertise in the test-prep segment with BYJU’S content and tech capabilities. With over 33 years of experience, Aakash has built a learning ecosystem that has helped millions of young aspirants get into the country's best institutions. Launched in 2015, BYJU’S offers personalised learning programs for school students in India. Published : April 05, 2021 03:56 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply