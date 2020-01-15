#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Business

Byju's, Swiggy see partial exits of key investors in FY19

Updated : January 15, 2020 06:17 PM IST

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s and his wife Priscilla Chan’s Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative has made a partial exit in Byju's for about Rs 200 crore.
Investors such as Sequoia Capital and Times Internet, among others, also made partial exits from Byju's. 
Byju's recently saw its valuation jumping to $8 billion following a funding of $200 million from Tiger Global.
Byju's, Swiggy see partial exits of key investors in FY19
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV