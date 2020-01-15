Byju's, Swiggy see partial exits of key investors in FY19

Edtech company Byju's and online food ordering and delivery startup Swiggy have witnessed partial exits of some of their key investors in FY19.

According to business intelligence platform paper.vc, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s and his wife Priscilla Chan’s Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative has made a partial exit in Byju's for about Rs 200 crore.

Investors such as Sequoia Capital and Times Internet, among others, also made partial exits. Byju's recently saw its valuation jumping to $8 billion following a funding of $200 million from Tiger Global.

Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative transferred more than 23,000 shares to General Atlantic, which also bought shares from other investors such as Sequoia Capital and some individual investors. Other investors who picked up shares in these secondary transactions at the Edtech company were Naspers Ventures and CPP Investment Board Pvt Holdings or Canada Pension Plan.

Swiggy has also seen key investors making partial exits, according to paper.vc.

"Over the last financial year, four key institutional investors--Accel, SAIF Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and Norwest Venture Partners--have steadily reduced their holding in the food delivery platform Swiggy to incoming investors during successive high-value financing rounds,” said Vivek Durai, founder pfpaper.vc.

"The founders (of Swiggy) also managed modest exits, but the big four investment firms earned the most. Norwest, for instance, earned in the range of Rs 400 crore on an investment of Rs 87.81 crore,” Durai added.