Business
Byju's, Swiggy see partial exits of key investors in FY19
Updated : January 15, 2020 06:17 PM IST
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s and his wife Priscilla Chan’s Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative has made a partial exit in Byju's for about Rs 200 crore.
Investors such as Sequoia Capital and Times Internet, among others, also made partial exits from Byju's.
Byju's recently saw its valuation jumping to $8 billion following a funding of $200 million from Tiger Global.
