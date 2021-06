Edtech giant Byjus' has become the most valued startup in the Indian ecosystem with a $16.5 billion valuation post a fundraise of Rs 2494 crore, as per regulatory filings.

The investors in the new round included Zoom founder Eric Yuan, apart from others such as UBS Group, Blackstone, ADQ, and Phoenix Rising, as per regulatory filings

Byjus has surpassed fintech giant Paytm, which was valued at $16 billion in its last round of funding in November 2019.

Byju's valuation has more than doubled since January 2020 when the company was valued at $8 billion.

Byju's has raised nearly $2 billion in funding since January of 2020 from marquee names such as Tiger Global, Mary Meeker's Bond Capital, T Rowe Price, Silver Lake and several others, as per data from Venture Intelligence.