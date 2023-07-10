CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsByju’s not facing SFIO probe yet, corporate affairs ministry investigating governance lapses

Byju’s not facing SFIO probe yet, corporate affairs ministry investigating governance lapses

Byju’s not facing SFIO probe yet, corporate affairs ministry investigating governance lapses
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shivani Bazaz   | Kanishka Sarkar  Jul 10, 2023 2:07:59 PM IST (Updated)

Edtech giant BYJU’S is currently not facing any investigation by SFIO, sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs told CNBC-TV18, adding that the matter is still being probed by the ministry.

Edtech giant Byju’s is currently not facing any investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) told CNBC-TV18 on July 10, adding that the matter is still being probed by the ministry.

The decision on whether SFIO would investigate the case will be taken after the ministry concludes its investigation into Byju’s alleged governance lapses and compliance failures.
The development comes days after a The Hindu Business Line report on July 8 claimed the SFIO, a multidisciplinary body under the MCA, has commenced an investigation into Byju’s case, citing sources. The business daily, however, had clarified that BYJU’S said it has not received any communication from the SFIO on the launch of such a probe.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X