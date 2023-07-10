Byju’s not facing SFIO probe yet, corporate affairs ministry investigating governance lapses

2 Min Read
Edtech giant Byju’s is currently not facing any investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) told CNBC-TV18 on July 10, adding that the matter is still being probed by the ministry.
The decision on whether SFIO would investigate the case will be taken after the ministry concludes its investigation into Byju’s alleged governance lapses and compliance failures.
The development comes days after a The Hindu Business Line report on July 8 claimed the SFIO, a multidisciplinary body under the MCA, has commenced an investigation into Byju’s case, citing sources. The business daily, however, had clarified that BYJU’S said it has not received any communication from the SFIO on the launch of such a probe.