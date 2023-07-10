Byju’s not facing SFIO probe yet, corporate affairs ministry investigating governance lapses

Edtech giant BYJU’S is currently not facing any investigation by SFIO, sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs told CNBC-TV18, adding that the matter is still being probed by the ministry.

Edtech giant Byju’s is currently not facing any investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) told CNBC-TV18 on July 10, adding that the matter is still being probed by the ministry.

The decision on whether SFIO would investigate the case will be taken after the ministry concludes its investigation into Byju’s alleged governance lapses and compliance failures.