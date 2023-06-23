Byju's may face a government probe, company says it hasn't got any notice so far

The ministry's action comes in response to recent events, including the resignation of Deloitte and three board members from the business amid a legal dispute with lenders and a drop in valuation. CNBC-TV18 reported earlier that reportedly three directors of edtech giant Byju's have resigned from the company’s board over how the business was being at the firm.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered an inspection of edtech startup Byju's for corporate governance lapses, sources told CNBC-TV18. Byju's, meanwhile, has denied getting information about any such inspection.

"Media reports suggesting that MCA has ordered an inspection into Byju's are speculative, and denied by us. We have not received any such correspondence from MCA regarding this, and are not aware of any such inspection," said a Byju's spokesperson.

The ministry's action comes in response to recent events, including the resignation of Deloitte and three board members from the business amid a legal dispute with lenders and a drop in valuation.

According to sources, the three directors who resigned were G V Ravishankar of Peak XV erstwhile Sequoia Capital India, Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus.

Shareholder sources also told CNBCTV-18, “Differences between the management and the board members had been building up over time, and there was no immediate trigger for the resignation.”

However, Byju’s has refuted the story and, in a statement, issued to CNBC-TV18, said, "Media reports suggesting the resignations of board members from BYJU’s is entirely speculative. Byju's firmly denies it, the company has also called it baseless. And that if there are such developments or changes, the company will share it through official channels."

Byju’s board comprises Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath, Riju Ravindran, Deeptha AR, G V Ravishankar of Peak XV, Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus.

Not just this, in a string of setbacks for Byju’s, Deloitte has also stepped down as auditor and Byju’s has appointed BDO MSKA associates as auditors to strengthen "governance".

In a letter to the board members of Think & Learn, the parent company of Byju’s, accessed exclusively by CNBC-TV18, Deloitte said, "The financial statements of the company for the year March 31, 2022, are long delayed…we have not received any communications on the resolution of the audit report modifications in the respect of the year ended March 31, 2022, the status of the audit readiness of the financial statements and the underlying books and records for the year ended March 31, 2022, and we have not been able to commence the audit as on date.”

The resignations have come a day after Byju’s sacked 1,000 employees in its second big round of layoffs to conserve costs as its tussle with lenders continues. The edtech giant had laid off 500-1,000 employees on Friday (June 16) across verticals, at least four sources confirmed to CNBC-TV18 on the condition of anonymity. Since October 2022, the edtech giant has laid off more than 2,500 employees. The company said it had set itself a target to achieve profitability by the end of FY23 (2022-23, the previous fiscal year).

This comes after Byju's filed a suit in the New York Supreme Court challenging the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion term loan B (TLB). A group of ad hoc lenders called it a “meritless suit.” The lenders collectively own more than 85 percent of the $1.2-billion loan Byju’s raised in November 2021.

BYJU'S had reached out to the New York Supreme Court on June 6 and accused the lenders of indulging in “predatory tactics.”

In what is possibly the first action of its kind by an Indian company, Byju’s has also issued a notice to one of its creditors, Redwood, disqualifying it as a lender.

“It is important to note that Byju’s had so far demonstrated remarkable restraint by refraining from utilising the disqualification clause, instead striving for months to achieve an amicable resolution with the hawkish trader-lenders,” the edtech company has said.

As per an earlier Bloomberg report, Byjus's creditors have pulled out of negotiations with the company to recast a $1.2-billion loan. The talks were called off after the creditors moved to a Delaware court, accusing the firm of hiding $500 million of funds raised.

To repay the loan, Byju’s has been trying to raise $1 billion in structured debt and equity. In May, the edtech company raised debt funding of $250 million from US investment firm Davidson Kempner and is still awaiting the remaining $700 million dollars, which will mostly be raised in equity.