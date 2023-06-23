Byju's may face a government probe, company says it hasn't got any notice so far

CNBC TV18
homestartup NewsByju's may face a government probe, company says it hasn't got any notice so far

By Timsy Jaipuria   | Shruti Malhotra  Jun 23, 2023 1:55:13 PM IST (Published)

The ministry's action comes in response to recent events, including the resignation of Deloitte and three board members from the business amid a legal dispute with lenders and a drop in valuation. CNBC-TV18 reported earlier that reportedly three directors of edtech giant Byju's have resigned from the company’s board over how the business was being at the firm.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered an inspection of edtech startup Byju's for corporate governance lapses, sources told CNBC-TV18. Byju's, meanwhile, has denied getting information about any such inspection.

"Media reports suggesting that MCA has ordered an inspection into Byju's are speculative, and denied by us. We have not received any such correspondence from MCA regarding this, and are not aware of any such inspection," said a Byju's spokesperson.
