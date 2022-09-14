Byju's loss for FY21 widens 17 times to Rs 4,500 crore, revenue dips 14%

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Byju's posted its result for the financial year 2020-2021 on Wednesday, with its consolidated revenue coming in at Rs 2,428 crore, which fell 14 percent year on year from Rs 2,704 crore the previous year.

Byju's posted its result for the financial year 2020-2021 on Wednesday, with its consolidated revenue coming in at Rs 2,428 crore, which is a 14 percent year-on-year drop from Rs 2,704 crore the previous year.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the edtech's loss for the fiscal widened to Rs 4,500 crore, nearly 17 times the Rs 262 crore loss in FY20 (2019-20).

Following an 18-month delay in releasing the annual report, Byju's received an unqualified report for FY21 from its auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells, the company said in a statement.

"There was significant business growth in FY21 over FY20, but since this is the first year where new revenue recognition started because of a COVID-related business model change , almost 40 percent of the revenue was deferred to subsequent years," the edtech said.

Byju's said the rationalised growth between the financial year 2020-21 and the previous fiscal is a result of the changes made in the way the firm recognises its revenue as advised by its auditors.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol the Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said, “If this can’t break us, nothing will.”

Explaining the changes, Raveendran said during the pandemic, the edtech gave streaming access to many users because of shipment delays and that needed to be changed. "The revenue had to be recognised across the period of consumption,” he said.

“Secondly, on account of credit sales, EMI (equated monthly installments) sales, recognition was based on a significant collection of that. Revenue was recognised after the completion of the collection. These were the two additional changes that had to be made,” Raveendran told Moneycontrol.

Though Byju’s is not listed on the stock exchanges, the discussion around its annual report came to light that its auditor Deloitte apparently delayed the signing off on its results.

Deloitte reportedly flagged certain concerns with the way Byju’s was recognising its revenue and delaying the submission of the edtech giant’s results to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Byju's has missed several deadlines it set to submit the results to the ministry.

Founder Raveendran pointed to three reasons for the delay in filing its FY21 results. One, he said, the company could not travel due to COVID, which led to delay in the audit of some of the companies it acquired. Second factor was the complexity of acquisitions and the third was the change in revenue recognition that Deloitte requested, he said.