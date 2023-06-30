In letter to employees, Byju Raveendran says ‘tough times may test us but… EdTech is here to stay’

In an email to employees Byju Raveendran said, “For 18 years, I have dedicated more than 18 hours a day to BYJU’S, pouring my heart and soul into this mission. And I want to do this for at least 30 more years.”

BYJU’s founder and CEO Byju Raveendran wrote an emotional letter to the edtech’s employees after he addressed them in a townhall on June 29 amid an escalating crisis for the firm. In the email, a copy of which has been reviewed by CNBC-TV18, he assured staffers that the edtech is here to stay and that the company didn’t come this far, only come this far.

Amid speculations, Raveendran said “For 18 years, I have dedicated more than 18 hours a day to BYJU’S, pouring my heart and soul into this mission. And I want to do this for at least 30 more years.”

Read Byju Raveendran’s full letter to BYJU’s employees

Dear team member,

As I sit down to write this heartfelt message, I am filled with a sense of deep appreciation and admiration for you. I am writing to address recent events that may have caused concerns or uncertainties among our team.

In light of recent happenings, there have been discussions surrounding our beloved company, BYJU'S, which have given rise to misconceptions and speculations.

While we acknowledge the challenges we are currently facing, we are actively addressing them. We have taken strategic measures to ensure sustainability and profitability by streamlining our business operations and optimizing our team size. With a strong foundation and an exceptional team, we are now poised for sustainable growth in the days ahead.

The recent events have focused on Deloitte's resignation as our auditor, the resignations of three Board members, and the ongoing TLB dispute with lenders. It is important to approach these matters with a balanced perspective.

Regarding Deloitte's resignation as our auditor, let me clarify that it was a mutually agreed-upon decision. We have appointed BDO (MSKA & Associates) as our statutory auditors for the next five years, reflecting our commitment to enhance financial governance practices and strengthen our corporate governance standards. This strategic decision ensures the timely completion of our audits and reinforces our proactive approach to financial management.

Regarding the resignations of our three esteemed Board members, you should know that their exit had nothing to do with the auditor's resignation. In our latest shareholders' meeting, held five days ago, the departing Board members themselves clarified that their resignations were unrelated to Deloitte's departure. I continue to be on great terms with our board members, and I thank them for their valuable guidance over the years. We will now actively expand and diversify our Board to reflect the scale, scope and reach of our operations. Our investors, including those represented by the departing Board members, are completely aligned with our strategic vision and continue to support our growth trajectory.

Regarding the TLB dispute with our lenders, I am pleased to share that recent developments have been favourable, and we hope to achieve a positive outcome soon.

This is not to suggest that we are not facing some tough headwinds, many of which are related to the prevailing adverse macroeconomic conditions. Indeed, these challenges have presented us with a unique set of circumstances that demand careful navigation and strategic decision-making. However, despite the uncertainties, I assure you that BYJU'S remains resilient and stable.

We have weathered storms before, from the humble beginnings of a one-person’s passion and idea in 2004, through the challenging early days as a six-person team, during the relentless grind of a bootstrapped startup for a decade and even after we became a so-called unicorn. We have struggled many times before, and every time we have embraced the opportunity to soar even higher, setting our sights on new horizons. Today, however, the challenges we face seem magnified by the spotlight that comes with being the world's leading EdTech company.

Today, our challenges can no longer be solved behind closed doors. But I want you to know that things are rarely as glorious as they seem or as dire as they are presented.

I am proud to inform you that our performance across various business verticals this year has been good, relatively speaking. This demonstrates our fundamental strength and innate potential. This showcases to the world the extraordinary capabilities each and every one of you possesses, defying all odds. I cannot put in words how proud I am of my team for this fighting spirit. Take, for example, BYJU’S WIZ, which is a suite of AI-based tools developed in-house by our team. Launched recently, BYJU'S WIZ is being hailed as one of the most advanced and ground-breaking applications of GPT-4 in education.

We have a great business in a great sector, and a great team that always goes the extra mile for our students. We will grow more sustainably going forward. My heart goes out to each and every team member who is facing the difficult reality of downsizing, a decision that was made as a last resort and with a heavy heart.

This company is not just my work; it is my life. For 18 years, I have dedicated more than 18 hours a day to BYJU’S, pouring my heart and soul into this mission. And I want to do this for at least 30 more years. By reinvesting the entire amount received through secondary sales back into the company, my commitment to the mission and the conviction on the potential of BYJU'S is unwavering and unshakeable. What you probably don’t know is that we ran this company for 10 years without any funding. Yes, we have seen ups and downs. Neither were we distracted by the ups, nor will we be deterred by the downs. Every brick and byte of BYJU’S has been built around our unwavering belief in the transformative power of education.

We began this beautiful journey with passion, determination and a simple idea – that learning should be enjoyable, not burdensome. While the road may not always be smooth, I am confident that we have the talent, determination, and resources to overcome any obstacle and capture every opportunity that comes our way.

Tough times may test us, but they also reveal our true strength.

I assure you that EdTech is here to stay. We are here to stay.

We have not come this far to only come this far.

The stronger the storm, the brighter the rainbow.

With gratitude and resolve,

Byju Raveendran

Founder & CEO