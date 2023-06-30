CNBC TV18
In letter to employees, Byju Raveendran says 'tough times may test us but… EdTech is here to stay'

In letter to employees, Byju Raveendran says ‘tough times may test us but… EdTech is here to stay’

In letter to employees, Byju Raveendran says ‘tough times may test us but… EdTech is here to stay’
By Ritu Singh  Jun 30, 2023 2:38:43 PM IST (Published)

In an email to employees Byju Raveendran said, “For 18 years, I have dedicated more than 18 hours a day to BYJU’S, pouring my heart and soul into this mission. And I want to do this for at least 30 more years.”

BYJU’s founder and CEO Byju Raveendran wrote an emotional letter to the edtech’s employees after he addressed them in a townhall on June 29 amid an escalating crisis for the firm. In the email, a copy of which has been reviewed by CNBC-TV18, he assured staffers that the edtech is here to stay and that the company didn’t come this far, only come this far.

The recent events have focused on Deloitte's resignation as BYJU’s auditor, resignations of three Board members, and the ongoing loan dispute with lenders. Raveendran said it was important to approach these matters with a balanced perspective.
Amid speculations, Raveendran said “For 18 years, I have dedicated more than 18 hours a day to BYJU’S, pouring my heart and soul into this mission. And I want to do this for at least 30 more years.”
