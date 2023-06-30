In letter to employees, Byju Raveendran says ‘tough times may test us but… EdTech is here to stay’

In an email to employees Byju Raveendran said, “For 18 years, I have dedicated more than 18 hours a day to BYJU’S, pouring my heart and soul into this mission. And I want to do this for at least 30 more years.”

BYJU’s founder and CEO Byju Raveendran wrote an emotional letter to the edtech’s employees after he addressed them in a townhall on June 29 amid an escalating crisis for the firm. In the email, a copy of which has been reviewed by CNBC-TV18, he assured staffers that the edtech is here to stay and that the company didn’t come this far, only come this far.

