BYJU'S lays off another 500 1000 employees, nearly 2% workforce impacted

BYJU'S lays off another 500-1000 employees, nearly 2% workforce impacted

BYJU'S lays off another 500-1000 employees, nearly 2% workforce impacted
By Nishtha Pandey   | Aishwarya Anand  Jun 19, 2023 8:04:31 PM IST (Updated)

The BYJU'S employees were fired via in-person meetings and phone calls, as per the sources. The layoffs were across platform teams, brand teams, marketing teams, business teams, product and tech teams.

Edtech startup BYJU’S has laid off 500-1,000 employees on Friday (June 16) across verticals, at least four sources confirmed to CNBC-TV18 on the condition of anonymity.

The employees were fired via in-person meetings and phone calls, as per the sources. The layoffs were across platform teams, brand teams, marketing teams, business teams, product and tech teams.


"Employees, especially in the content team, were asked to voluntarily resign on the official HR portal," said one employee on condition of anonymity.

X