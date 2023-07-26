BYJU’S’ investor Peak XV plans investment markdown over lack of visibility in financial results

BYJU’S’ investor Peak XV Partners, told its limited partners (LPs), or investors in its funds, says it is marking down its investment in the company over lack of visibility into its audited financials

Edtech giant BYJU’S’ investor Peak XV Partners, told its limited partners (LPs), or investors in its funds, on July 26 said it is marking down its investment in the company over lack of visibility into its audited financials. It, however, did not divulge any details on the value of the holdings that it is likely to cut.

“We will be marking down our investment in the company in the coming reporting cycle of the applicable Peak XV funds. The marking down of our investments reflects our lack of visibility into the company’s up-to-date audited financials and our inability to influence the company to take corrective measures,” Peak XV Partners, formerly Sequoia Capital India, told LPs in a letter, seen by CNBC-TV18.

Peak XV Partners letter to LPs came hours after Dutch-listed investor Prosus issued a statement saying BYJU’S executive leadership regularly disregarded advice and recommendations relating to strategic, operational, legal, and corporate governance matters despite repeated efforts from the Prosus Director. And this is why its representative exited the edtech firm’s board.

Peak XV, meanwhile, said it resigned from BYJU’S board due to a lack of internal controls at the edtech company.

“For several quarters, we and other investors have made continued efforts and sent numerous notices to the company’s management in an effort to obtain more accurate information and to push the company to improve transparency, internal controls, and governance processes”, the letter read.

Peak XV claims that since BYJU’s offers very limited shareholder rights and the founder has the ability to retain control of the board of directors, the investor has been unable to drive changes that its believes were necessary.

Following Prosus’ public statement, a BYJU’S spokesperson on July 26, said “We have noted the observations of our valued investors. We have updated our shareholders about definitive steps taken to improve corporate governance and financial reporting.”

Prosus and Peak XV's claims come at a time when the country’s most-valued unicorn is under pressure to improve its reporting and corporate governance standards after the resignation of its auditor and the exit of its three investors from the board.

Meanwhile, BYJU’S has constituted a board advisory committee to steady the ship. Former BI chairperson Rajnish Kumar and early backer TV Mohandas Pai are on the panel that has been tasked to steer the company to clear waters.