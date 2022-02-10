BYJU's doubles target under 'Education For All' to 10 million underserved students

BYJU'S aims to make digital learning accessible to 10 million underprivileged children under its 'Education for All' initiative by 2025.

Launched a year ago, BYJU'S has doubled its target from the earlier aim of reaching 5 million students from underserved communities in the next three-four years.

Through 'Education for All', India's most-valuable edtech startup seeks to bridge the educational and digital divide by providing BYJU’S free streaming licenses to children from rural and urban slums. So far, BYJU'S 'Education for All' claims to have reached 3.4 million children in more than 340 districts across 26 states.

"The last two years have exposed the wide chasm between the connected and the unconnected, revealing hordes that are far behind on the digital uptake,' said Matthew Joseph, Country Director, American India Foundation, who is a partner in the initiative.

Currently, BYJU's social impact venture works with over 100 partner NGOs like American India Foundation, United Way, Right to Live, Magic Bus, SOS, Save the Children, CRY and more.

"Through our ever-growing network of strategic NGO partners, we continue to provide quality education to millions of children across the remotest parts of India like Uri, Hailakhandi, Tirap, Bastar, and more. With each passing day, the number of children continues to grow," said Divya Gokulnath, co-founder, BYJU’S.

An initial study by KPMG on BYJU’S Education For All initiative, states that 75 percent of students use the app for an average of one hour every day. Girls form 50 percent of the student base, according to the study.

BYJU’S has also partnered with NITI Aayog to provide free access to learning programs for children from 112 aspirational districts of the country.

Budget 2022 announcements to set up a digital university, promote educational content in regional languages, expand PM eVIDYA 'One Class, One TV Channel' scheme and launch DESH-Stack e-portal — a digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood — could act as tailwinds not only for BYJU'S initiative, but for the entire edtech sector.