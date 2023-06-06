BYJU's disqualifies US lender for “predatory” tactics and stops servicing $1.2 billion loan

BYJU'S has filed a suit in a New York court challenging the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion loan it raised in November 2021. It has also issued a notice to disqualify one of its creditors, Redwood, for being "predatory."

Edtech giant BYJU'S on June 6 filed a suit in a New York court challenging the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion term loan B (TLB) it raised in November 2021.

In what is possibly the first action of its kind by an Indian company, BYJU’s has also issued a notice to one of its creditors, Redwood, disqualifying it as a lender. “It is important to note that BYJU'S had so far demonstrated remarkable restraint by refraining from utilising the disqualification clause, instead striving for months to achieve an amicable resolution with the hawkish trader-lenders,” the edtech has said.

It also claims the creditor, contrary to the terms of the loan agreement, purchased a significant portion of the loan while primarily trading in distressed debt.

“BYJU’S has had to take these measures following a series of predatory tactics by the lenders, led by Redwood,” the edtech firm added.

The suit filed in the New York court comes at a time when the edtech firm was expected to make an interest payment on the loan by June 5, according to a Bloomberg report earlier this month.

According to the report, creditors to Byju’s have pulled out of negotiations with the company to recast a $1.2 billion loan.

The talks were called off after the creditors moved a Delaware court, accusing the firm of hiding $500 million of funds raised.

BYJU’s now indicates that the Delaware court ruling was in its favour. “The TLB lenders (unsuccessfully) attempted to deprive BYJU’S of its contractual right to ‘disqualify’ lenders engaged primarily in opportunistic trades. The Delaware court rejected this attempt, ruling that the TLB lenders “have not demonstrated either irreparable harm or the balance of the harms as required to support a provision restraining” this contractual right of BYJU’S.”

In its latest statement on June 6, BYJU’s has said , “Given that legal proceedings are now on foot in both Delaware and New York, it is clear that the entire TLB is disputed. As such, BYJU’S cannot be expected to and has elected not to make any further payment to the TLB lenders, including any interest, until the dispute is decided by the court.”

The edtech added that it has conveyed to lenders that the firm remains financially robust with significant cash reserves.

“It remains open to discussions with the TLB lenders and is ready, willing and able to continue making payments under the TLB if the lenders withdraw their ill-conceived actions and honour the terms of the agreement,” BYJU’s said.

It must be noted that BYJU's loan slumped to a low of 64.375 cents on the dollar on June 5, down from 78 cents on June 2, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.