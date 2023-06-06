CNBC TV18
BYJU's disqualifies US lender for "predatory" tactics and stops servicing $1.2 billion loan

BYJU's disqualifies US lender for “predatory” tactics and stops servicing $1.2 billion loan

By Kanishka Sarkar   | Aishwarya Anand  Jun 6, 2023

BYJU'S has filed a suit in a New York court challenging the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion loan it raised in November 2021. It has also issued a notice to disqualify one of its creditors, Redwood, for being "predatory."

Edtech giant BYJU'S on June 6 filed a suit in a New York court challenging the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion term loan B (TLB) it raised in November 2021.

In what is possibly the first action of its kind by an Indian company, BYJU’s has also issued a notice to one of its creditors, Redwood, disqualifying it as a lender. “It is important to note that BYJU'S had so far demonstrated remarkable restraint by refraining from utilising the disqualification clause, instead striving for months to achieve an amicable resolution with the hawkish trader-lenders,” the edtech has said.
It also claims the creditor, contrary to the terms of the loan agreement, purchased a significant portion of the loan while primarily trading in distressed debt.
