Byju's courts trouble with EPFO over delay in PF payments of employees

By Moneycontrol News Jun 26, 2023 5:06:10 PM IST (Published)

Byju’s has been making PF contributions with a lag of almost three to four months, according to data sourced from EPFO. In fact, for some employees, Byju’s made PF contributions for December only in June, the data showed.

Byju’s has delayed provident fund (PF) payments of employees for almost all months starting October last year, in what is a violation of the PF Act, opening itself up to action from the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Byju’s, which is India’s most-valued startup, has been making PF contributions with a lag of almost three to four months, according to data sourced from EPFO by Moneycontrol. In fact, for some employees, Byju’s made PF contributions for December only in June, the data showed.
The data obtained from EPFO has been viewed by multiple independent PF consultants, who confirmed that it suggests a delay in payment for most months.
