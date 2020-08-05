Startup Byju's buys WhiteHat Jr. for $300 million Updated : August 05, 2020 10:27 PM IST Founded in November 2018, WhiteHat Jr. helps children aged 6 to 14 years build commercial-ready games, animations and apps online using the fundamentals of coding. The company recently raised funding from Silicon valley investor Mary Meeker's fund BOND Capital, which valued the company at over $10 billion. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply