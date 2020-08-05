Byju's buys WhiteHat Jr. for $300 million

Edtech company Byju's on Wednesday announced that it has acquired smaller peer WhiteHat Jr. Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the deal was closed at $300 million.

Byju's said the move will combine its leadership in education technology and WhiteHat Jr's strength in live online coding.

Founded in November 2018, WhiteHat Jr. helps children aged 6 to 14 years build commercial-ready games, animations and apps online using the fundamentals of coding.

The startup, which has raised funding from investors such as Nexus Venture Partners and Omidyar Network, has touched a revenue run rate of $150 million.

"With coding fast emerging as a key skill for the future, this integration will help Byju's further expand its offerings in India. This acquisition will also accelerate Byju's US expansion plans," the company said in a statement.

The company recently raised funding from Silicon valley investor Mary Meeker's fund BOND Capital, which valued the company at over $10 billion. The company says it has 64 million students cumulatively learning from the app, and has 4.2 million annual paid subscriptions.

After the acquisition, Byju's will make significant investments in WhiteHat Jr’s technology platform, product innovation while expanding the teacher base to cater to demand from new markets, the statement said. WhiteHat Jr. founder Karan Bajaj will continue to lead and scale this business in India and the US.

"WhiteHat Jr is the leader in the live online coding space. Karan has proven his mettle as an exceptional founder and the credit goes to him and his team for creating coding programs that are loved by kids. Under his leadership, the company has achieved phenomenal growth in India and the US in a short span of time," said Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju's.