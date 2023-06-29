Byju Raveendran to address employees today as crisis escalates

In an email sent to all employees, in the evening of June 28, Byju's said the town hall is being organised for Raveendran to address the team on ‘recent developments.’

Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of the world’s most valued edtech company Byju’s, will address employees in a company-wide townhall scheduled for June 29, amid ongoing crisis, sources told Moneycontrol.

In an email sent to all employees, in the evening of June 28, the company said the town hall is being organised for Raveendran to address the team on ‘recent developments.’