Byju Raveendran to address employees today as crisis escalates

homestartup NewsByju Raveendran to address employees today as crisis escalates

By Moneycontrol News Jun 29, 2023 12:27:14 PM IST (Published)

In an email sent to all employees, in the evening of June 28, Byju's said the town hall is being organised for Raveendran to address the team on ‘recent developments.’

Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of the world’s most valued edtech company Byju’s, will address employees in a company-wide townhall scheduled for June 29, amid ongoing crisis, sources told Moneycontrol.

In an email sent to all employees, in the evening of June 28, the company said the town hall is being organised for Raveendran to address the team on ‘recent developments.’
“Founder CEO, Byju Raveendran, as he addresses the team on recent developments. This town hall will provide clarity and a positive action plan to navigate through the challenges we have encountered recently. Your presence is invaluable as we work together with resilience and towards success,” said the mail, a copy of which Moneycontrol has seen.
