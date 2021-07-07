Building Unicorns Podcast: 'Want to be on 1 billion screens, will expand globally', says Glance COO

InMobi's Group's Glance that provides dynamic content on lockscreens for Android users has reached 130 million daily active users and is now looking to capture 1 billion users. One of the fastest entities to become a unicorn, Glance has entered into a joint venture with Collective Artists Network to help celebrities and influencers co-create their own brand.

In this episode of the Building Unicorns Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Mugdha Variyar talks to Glance Piyush Shah, co-founder of InMobi Group, and President and COO of Glance.

First up, Shah said, "We want to be on a billion screens in the next couple of years. We are working closely with our investor Google to take Glance into many more phones, internationally, even in the US. We're already present in Southeast Asia and plan to expand to LATAM and other markets next year."

Speaking about the joint venture with Collective Artists Network to help celebrities and influencers co-create their own brands, Shah said that the first launch with three celebrities will be announced in the coming weeks.

The JV company, Glance Collective, will co-create and operate multiple brands in partnership with popular digital creators, which include top celebrities and social media influencers.

The company is also looking to make more acquisitions especially to boost AI and customer experience.

Tune in to Building Unicorns Podcast to know more about Glance’s acquisitions and plans to boost AI and customer experience.