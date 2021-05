Building Unicorns Podcast: Moglix CEO Rahul Garg reveals success mantra and route to $1 billion valuation

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on almost all sectors across the globe. From travel to autos, real estate and innumerous businesses have taken a hit due to the raging pandemic. However, startups have innovated to adapt and circumvent any shortcomings that could have impacted them severely.

And B2B industrial goods marketplace Moglix has emerged as a winner amid these testing times. The startup managed to raise $120 million in a Series E funding round and has gone on to become the latest member of the unicorn club.

In the first episode of the Building Unicorns Podcast, CNBC-TV18's Mugdha Variyar gets in conversation with CEO Rahul Garg on the startup's journey that commenced with seed funding from Ratan Tata, the scale achieved in the last seven years, and what the pandemic year has taught him.