Zeta is the newest unicorn on the block with backing from SoftBank. What's interesting about the company's journey is that although it started off as a corporate benefits platform, it innovated and moved on to becoming a banking tech platform and is now associated with leading banks.

CEO and co-founder of Zeta Bhavin Turakhia in this edition of the Building Unicorns Podcast talks about starting on coding when he was all of 10, balancing multiple ventures at a time and what the unicorn tag means.

Zeta, recently raised $250 million from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and its valuation has jumped to $1.45 billion.

Founded by Turakhia and Ramki Gaddipati, Zeta has over 10 banks and 25 fintechs as its customers, across eight countries, including Sodexo, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank and SBM Bank India.