Building Unicorns Podcast: Unacademy's growth strategy different, not building a conglomerate like Byju's, says Gaurav Munjal

Catch Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy in a rapid-fire chat with CNBC-TV18’s Mugdha Variyar in this edition of the Building Unicorns podcast.

Munjal says Netflix is his biggest competition, and he wants to do for education what Netflix has done for entertainment.

The duo also discusses how Munjal chased investors Bhavin Turakhia for six months and Deepinder Goyal for a year, just to get a meeting. He also reveals what advice Zomato’s Goyal gave him five years ago on building a company.

The CEO of Unacademy, which has raised over $800 million, says fundraising gives a founder peace of mind.

Munjal also shares why the talent war for tech hiring is "absolutely crazy".

Unacademy co-founder also tells Variyar why he put his name on a letter from the startup community to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for a direct overseas listing.

Tune in to the Building Unicorns podcast to find out more about Unacademy’s valuations, competition (including Byju's' acquisition spree), how Munjal raised funding from Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, and his leadership style. And of course, more on IPOs.