Builder.ai gets $250 million from Qatar Investment Authority; valuation jumps by 1.8x

SaaS startup Builder.ai has raised $250 million in its Series D funding round led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). The round also saw participation from existing investors including Iconiq Capital, Jungle Ventures and Insight Partners. Including the new fundraise, the company till date has bagged over $450 million and its valuation has shot up by 1.8x.

Goodwin acted as legal advisor to the startup. The software platform said it will deploy the fresh capital to enhance its innovation pipeline, more investments in talent, partnerships, and technology.