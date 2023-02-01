Budget 2023 | Government announces one year extension in tax holiday for startups

India ranks high in IT and different technologies. Startups are major contributors to India's GDP and its transition towards the Centre's target to achieving a $5 trillion economy.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday extended the date of incorporation for startups to avail income tax benefits to March 31, 2024. Till now, the tax holiday was available for startups incorporated till March 2023. In Budget 2022, Sitharaman had announced a similar extension to the startup tax holiday policy which is applicable for startups launched after 2017.

During her Budget 2023-24 speech in the Parliament, the Finance Minister said, "I propose to extend the date of incorporation for income tax benefits to start-ups from 31.03.23 to 31.3.24. I further propose to provide the benefit of carry forward of losses on change of shareholding of start-ups from seven years of incorporation to ten years."

Sitharaman said that entrepreneurship is vital for a country’s economic development and the government has taken a number of measures for start-ups and they have borne results. India is now the third largest ecosystem for start-ups globally, and ranks second in innovation quality among middle-income countries.

The government had in Budget 2020-21 announced the deferral of taxation on employee stock option plans (ESOPS) by 48 months, and allowed the tax holiday of 3 yrs anytime in the first 10 years instead of first seven years earlier.

Under the scheme, Startups are eligible for a 100 percent tax break on profits made for three consecutive years out of the first ten years since incorporation, given that their annual turnover doesn’t exceed Rs 25 crore in any financial year.

India ranks high in IT and different technologies. Startups are major contributors to India's GDP and its transition towards the Centre's target to achieving a $5 trillion economy.

In this regard, the government has taken major steps to boost the growth of the sector. On January 16, 2016, the government launched Startup India initiative to foster entrepreneurship and promote innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive to the growth of budding entrepreneurs.

Under Startup India, the government implemented Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) and Startup India Seed Fund scheme (SISFS), to provide capital at various stages of the business cycle of a startup.

The Rs 945-crore Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), was launched in April 2021. SISFS aims to provide financial assistance to startups for proof-of-concept, prototype development, product trials, market-entry, and commercialisation.

According to the Budget documents, the allocation for the Startup India programme was increased to Rs 50 crore for 2022-23 from the Revised Estimate of Rs 32.83 crore announced in 2021-22.

The government allocated Rs 283.5 crore for the SISFS in the previous budget, which was higher than the revised estimate of about Rs 100 crore from previous budget of 2021-22. For Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), which was set up with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore, the government had allocated Rs 1,000 crore in the budget, last year.